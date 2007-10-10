Five Ways to Secure Your Mac

Mac users: you're most likely not running any virus scanners or spyware killers, but you're just as vulnerable to careless computing habits that could compromise your system as anyone else. Macworld lists five ways you can secure your Mac, including:
- Use admin accounts for administration only
- Don't share user accounts
- Turn on password prompts
- Encrypt sensitive files (Ed: more on that)
- Attach a security cable
While most people probably have never used that lock slot for a security cable (have you?), the rest of these are just good habits to get into regardless of operating system.
