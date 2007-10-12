Five Ways To Extend Your Gadgets' Life

Real Simple magazine outlines ways to extend the life of your iPod, cell phone, flat-screen TV, DVD player and printer. For example:
Because parts can fail (read: melt) if a (flat-screen) TV overheats, keep the vents clear so they can "pull in air to cool the unit," says Dan Wiersma, senior vice president of service for Sony Electronics. Dust with a soft, dry cloth, and skip the cleaning spray, which can cloud the screen.
While some of this advice should seem familiar, a few tips sound like good ideas to work into a weekend chore list. Have any of your own battery-extending, gadget-saving tips? Let's hear 'em in the comments. Photo by sillygwailo.
