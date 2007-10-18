Five must-have security/privacy extensions for Firefox

Internet security blogger Chris Soghoian has written up five Firefox extensions he recommends for safeguarding your personal details and privacy, including one called CustomizeGoogle, which intrigued me. This addon automatically sends your Gmail and Google calendar traffic using the more secure https protocol. It also blocks Google text and banner ads, as well as preventing Firefox from sending your cookie information, or information about the links you've clicked, back to the big G.
