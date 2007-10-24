Five Best Foods for Going Organic

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

organic-milk.pngMaking the switch to organic can be difficult, especially when organic foods are often more costly than their non-organic counterparts. The New York Times describes a five organic foods guaranteed to make the largest positive impact—both in terms of your diet and the world—without significantly decreasing the cash in your wallet. For example:

Ketchup: For some families, ketchup accounts for a large part of the household vegetable intake. About 75 percent of tomato consumption is in the form of processed tomatoes, including juice, tomato paste and ketchup. Notably, recent research has shown organic ketchup has about double the antioxidants of conventional ketchup.

The rest of the five foods include milk, potatoes, peanut butter, and apples. According to the article, going organic with just these five foods can have a huge influence both on your family's diet and health and the culture of chemical versus organic agriculture. Head over to the original article for more on how and why switching to organic can effect your family.

Five Easy Ways to Go Organic [NYT]

