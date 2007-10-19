Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Firefox extensions for getting the most out of Google

firefox-logo.png

I've been reinstalling operating systems and switching browsers so much lately I have to admit I'm operating in a bit of an extension-free zone, but Web Worker Daily posted about two extensions which seem worth checking out - Google Preview, which shows you thumbnail preview images alongside your search results, and - even cooler - Googlepedia - which displays relevant Wikipedia pages alongside your Google results:

"This is useful not only because the Wikipedia information automatically tells you more about the topic you’re searching on, but because you can click on links within the Wikipedia articles to automatically trigger Google searches related to those links. When researching a topic, the Wikipedia articles and their embedded links will often get you what you want faster than the Google search results do."

Since I took the time last night to set up all my essential workday Firefox bookmarks to open with one click in Firefox, perhaps I should break my extension embargo and go for these two. Got any essential Firefox extensions to share? Leave them in comments please.

Firefox Extensions for Getting the Most out of Google [Web Worker Daily]

Comments

  • Ron Guest

    Table2Clipboard

    Enables you to click wanted items from a hit list table and copy/paste just those. Otherwise you have to copy everything to a spreadsheet and edit

    Very very useful in my Genealogy research

    I also like Reminderfox - very easy cal and todo

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
affiliate air-conditioners au deals feature

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

To say Australia is "a bit hot right now" is an understatement of epic proportions. Assuming you aren't forced to flee your home due to bushfires, you're going to need some air conditioning to get through the rest of summer. Fortunately, Catch is having a fan and air-conditioner clearance that will help take the edge off the record-breaking temperatures. Here are the best air conditioner deals from the big sale - including options to ease your pets' suffering.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles