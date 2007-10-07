Find the Time All Over the World

The Google Friends newsletter points out in a recent issue that Google has now made it possible to find the time in locations in all over the world.
Next time you do a web search, type "time" followed by a city, state,
or country and Google will return the time for your desired location. If you enter a location with multiple time zones, we'll display results for all applicable time zones; or, if you enter a location in multiple states or countries, we'll show all locations with a similar name so you can choose between them.
You can also simply enter the search term "time" to find your local time; however, this particular feature does not seem to be working completely consistently yet.
