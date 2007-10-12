Find Software Updates with UpdateStar

Windows only: Freeware application UpdateStar detects what applications are running on your computer and informs you of available updates. In tests, UpdateStar performed much better than previously mentioned AppSnap as it provides shareware and commercial application information, whereas AppSnap does not. UpdateStar's interface is also a lot snazzier, though that's really just frosting. To be fair, UpdateStar isn't entirely accurate: it informed me that Mozilla Thunderbird 5.2 was the latest version available (it's currently at 2.0.0.6). However, for a product that's still in beta, it does a fine job. UpdateStar is a free application for Windows only.