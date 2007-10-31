Find Magazine Articles Worth Reading with Brijit

Do too many of your magazines make a circular route from the mailbox to the recycling bin without being opened? New website Brijit aims to help you decide what's worth paging through all those ads to read. The site's paid staffers create 100-word abstracts from the articles inside more than 50 popular (and mostly high-minded) magazines and rate them on a 0-3 scale from "not a priority" to "exceptional, a must-read." Grabbing the magazine-specific RSS feeds could help you make the most out of those hardly-read holiday subscriptions, but I'm hoping feeds tied to specific searches show up in the future.