US-centric: Freeware mobile phone application and web site Cellfire delivers paperless coupons to your mobile phone so you'll never have to clip coupons again. With Cellfire, you can find a coupon for the business you're patronising right before you check out. Just download Cellfire to your mobile device or point your cell browser to Cellfire's homepage after signing up (tons of devices are supported, either through the download or the web site) and you've got access to coupons to anywhere from Ben and Jerry's and Subway to Hollywood Video and Virgin Megastore. To use a coupon, just flash your on-phone digital coupon at checkout. I haven't tried Cellfire yet, but if the inevitable blank stares and laughter one might expect to receive on holding up a cell phone and asking for a discount doesn't bother you, Cellfire looks like an interesting way to save a buck.
Find Coupons On-the-Go with Cellfire
