Windows only: Copy and paste text and files between computers on your Local Area Network (LAN) with free, open source application BeyondCopy. Just set up BeyondCopy on every Windows computer you'd like to use it with (it can handle several) by installing the utility and entering in the hostname of each computer you want to share with. Once each computer is set up, BeyondCopy automatically syncs your clipboard between computers each time you copy something, including text and files; you can then paste the same clipboard contents on any connected computer. We've highlighted how to share your clipboard and mouse with Synergy in the past, but if you don't want the mouse sharing or you need file copy sharing, BeyondCopy looks like an excellent solution. BeyondCopy is free, Windows only.
Featured Windows Download: Share Clipboard Contents Across Your Network with BeyondCopy
