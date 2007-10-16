Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Featured Firefox Extension: Create Strong Passwords with Password Hasher

password_hasher.jpg Firefox only: Create strong passwords with Password Hasher, a Firefox extension that automatically generates unique passwords based on the destination. Unlike previously mentioned PwdHash, Password Hasher has integrated functionality (the "Bump" button) that assigns version numbers to passwords. It also consolidates passwords for domains, which is particularly useful if you use the same login across several subdomains on the same main site. Finally, save portable versions of the HTML so that you can generate your hash words on any machine without requiring the Password Hasher extension itself. Password Hasher is a free download, works wherever Firefox does.

Password Hasher [Firefox Add-ons]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
affiliate air-conditioners au deals feature

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

To say Australia is "a bit hot right now" is an understatement of epic proportions. Assuming you aren't forced to flee your home due to bushfires, you're going to need some air conditioning to get through the rest of summer. Fortunately, Catch is having a fan and air-conditioner clearance that will help take the edge off the record-breaking temperatures. Here are the best air conditioner deals from the big sale - including options to ease your pets' suffering.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles