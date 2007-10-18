Extreme Tech rates PC-BSD

Extreme Tech has reviewed the latest release of the PC-BSD desktop operating system, code named da Vinci. It's written from the point of view of how simple it is to install and get going. It gets high marks for ease of installation and use, including adding and removing software.

Notable features of PC-BSD 1.4 are:

Moving the FreeBSD base version to 6-STABLE

Xorg 7.2

KDE 3.5.7

Compiz-Fusion 0.5.2

Support for Flash7 in native BSD browsers (Firefox, Opera and Konq)

Official NVIDIA drivers to simplify activating Hardware acceleration.

PC-BSD uses KDE 3.5 as its desktop, which may be a pro or con depending on your personal preference. While the review was a good one, overall though, I didn't come away with a compelling reason to chose PC-BSD over another OS. Your mileage may vary - if you're a PC-BSD fan, let us know why in comments.

