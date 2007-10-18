Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Extreme Tech rates PC-BSD

 

pc_bsd.pngExtreme Tech has reviewed the latest release of the PC-BSD desktop operating system, code named da Vinci. It's written from the point of view of how simple it is to install and get going. It gets high marks for ease of installation and use, including adding and removing software.

Notable features of PC-BSD 1.4 are:

  • Moving the FreeBSD base version to 6-STABLE
  • Xorg 7.2
  • KDE 3.5.7
  • Compiz-Fusion 0.5.2
  • Support for Flash7 in native BSD browsers (Firefox, Opera and Konq)
  • Official NVIDIA drivers to simplify activating Hardware acceleration.

PC-BSD uses KDE 3.5 as its desktop, which may be a pro or con depending on your personal preference. While the review was a good one, overall though, I didn't come away with a compelling reason to chose PC-BSD over another OS. Your mileage may vary - if you're a PC-BSD fan, let us know why in comments.

An OS for the rest of us: PC-BSD [Extreme Tech]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
affiliate air-conditioners au deals feature

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

To say Australia is "a bit hot right now" is an understatement of epic proportions. Assuming you aren't forced to flee your home due to bushfires, you're going to need some air conditioning to get through the rest of summer. Fortunately, Catch is having a fan and air-conditioner clearance that will help take the edge off the record-breaking temperatures. Here are the best air conditioner deals from the big sale - including options to ease your pets' suffering.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles