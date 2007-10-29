EveryScape - 3D maps which look inside buildings

If you thought Google's Street View was cool, you'll want to check out EveryScape - which gives a 3D view of the cityscape - including the insides of buildings. It launches on Monday, and only offers a handful of US cities so far - including New York. Given the privacy complaints Google's had, I wonder how this service will go. Presumably they'll need access permission if they want to film inside buildings, so expect black spots.

EveryScape brings 3D map views inside buildings [CNET]