Essential Web 2.0 Bookmarklets

yoda.jpg Marketing guy Steve Rubel shares a fantastic list of his favorite bookmarklets for social sites as well as web-as-desktop apps. Drag and drop these to your browser toolbar to convert Gmail text into GCal events, take screenshots of the current page, make a page mobile-friendly, convert a YouTube video, get quick access to Facebook or Twitter, or edit the current page's images online at Picnik. For some more "classic" bookmarklets check out our previously posted feature, Ten Must-Have Bookmarklets.

Bookmarklets for the Web 2.0 Jedi Master [Micro Persuasion]

