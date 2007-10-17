Enlarge Your Taskbar Previews with Thumbnail Sizer

Windows Vista only: Vista's thumbnail taskbar preview feature is attractive, but unless you've got superhuman vision, the very small thumbnails aren't all that useful. Freeware application Thumbnail Sizer manually adjusts the size of the thumbnail so you can super-size those previews for a much closer look at the window contents via a simple width and height slider. With some simple tweaking, your taskbar previews can be large enough for you to even be able to read text in the preview, which means you'll be able to understand what window you're seeing at a glance. While you're at it, you might want to enlarge your Alt-Tab thumbnails, too. XP users, you can add Vista-like taskbar previews with freeware application Visual Tooltip.