Enable Firefox Address Bar Auto-completion

As you type a web site address into Firefox's location bar, by default a dropdown with suggestions based on your history expands, and you can use the down arrow key to select one. For more aggressive URL auto-completion, head on into Firefox's
about:config area and set the
browser.urlbar.autoFill value to true. The result takes away the arrow key step for the first hit. Check out the How-To Geek's full explanation if you're new to
about:config, and see also our top Firefox 2 config tweaks.
