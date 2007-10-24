Email Your Calendar with Outlook 2007

If you've ever wanted to share your Outlook calendar with a friend or coworker via email, the How-To Geek weblog details a simple feature of Outlook 2007 that allows you to do just that. Just click the Calendar button in the sidebar and then the "Send a Calendar via E-mail..." link. Outlook will compose a new email message and allow you to choose which calendar you'd like to send, the date range to include, and the level of detail—from "Full Details" to the more private "Availability" (which shows your time as free, busy, tentative, or out of office).

You can set the date range as today, tomorrow, next 7 days, next 30 days, your whole calendar, or a specific range of dates. This feature sounds especially handy when you're having a hell of a time scheduling an appointment but you don't want to give your contact the keys to every detail of your calendar (just send your Availability calendar). It also provides an effortless method to email yourself a quick backup of your calendar, since the email attaches your calendar as an ICS file (what Outlook 2007 calls iCal).