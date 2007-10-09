Edit and Convert Graphics with XnView

Windows/Linux/Mac: Freeware app XnView gives you incredible control over editing digital photographs in a lightweight package. Similar to Lifehacker favourite IrfanView, XnView is fast and can import and export hundreds of image formats. It also features lossless rotate and crop, filters, colour modifications, red-eye reduction, and slideshow view. Categorize images and easily access EXIF meta information. Beyond image editing, XnView is a solid choice for making life posters. XnView is freeware for Windows/Mac for non-commercial use only (and completely free for Linux).
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink