eBay Launches "Neighborhoods" Networking Feature

Share photos, reviews and auction tips with like-minded users in eBay Neighborhoods, a new user group service unveiled today on eBay. The main benefit for users actually looking to buy something at this point seems to be in the graphical search results returned (pictured above), although the links to relevant guides and reviews could be handy as well.
