Dress Up Your Old Office Chairs

http://lifehacker.com/assets/resources/2007/10/dressychair-thumb.jpgWith just a couple yards of cloth, a staple gun, a wrench, and a screwdriver, you can give your bland office chairs a fast makeover. The decor nerds over at Design*Sponge have a quick tutorial on how to make a typical computer desk chair into something pretty snazzy. They say:

With no need for new foam or batting (we upholstered right over the old stuff), this turned out to be a super simple, super cheap way to dramatically improve our office decor.

Plus, the stripy chair looks great. Image via Design*Sponge.

Office Chair Upgrade [via Design*Sponge]

