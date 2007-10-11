Dress Up Your Old Office Chairs

With just a couple yards of cloth, a staple gun, a wrench, and a screwdriver, you can give your bland office chairs a fast makeover. The decor nerds over at Design*Sponge have a quick tutorial on how to make a typical computer desk chair into something pretty snazzy. They say:

With no need for new foam or batting (we upholstered right over the old stuff), this turned out to be a super simple, super cheap way to dramatically improve our office decor.

Plus, the stripy chair looks great. Image via Design*Sponge.

Office Chair Upgrade [via Design*Sponge]