Draw On and View Any Image with the Lightweight IrfanView

Windows only: Popular freeware image viewer, editor, and processor IrfanView receives a significant update with several new features, most notably a new Paint plug-in that adds callout arrows and other simple drawing tools to IrfanView. We're not talking Photoshop here, but we are talking the same lightning-fast image viewing, robust keyboard shortcuts, screenshot capabilities, and tiny memory footprint that make IrfanView so popular. And, like a certain beloved browser, IrfanView has tonnes of plug-ins designed to extend the functionality of the application if you're looking for more from it. IrfanView is freeware, Windows only. Thanks Jack!