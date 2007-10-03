Download TV Torrents and Watch TV Online with TIOTI

Web site Tape It Off the Internet (TIOTI) is an online television portal designed to help you find and watch your favourite TV shows, either through streaming online video, BitTorrent downloads, or links to purchase the episode or season from iTunes or Amazon. The goal of TIOTI is to make finding and watching your favourite television shows easier than your regular BitTorrent experience—sort of a "non-geek" BitTorrent tracker and then some. TIOTI takes some getting used to, but if you've never been happy with the BitTorrent experience (even after our beginner and intermediate guides), Tape It Off the Internet might be worth a try.