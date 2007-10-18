Seamlessly download BitTorrent files using previously mentioned browser-based BitTorrent client BitLet with the new BitLet Bookmarklet. After dragging the bookmarklet to your browser toolbar, just head to your favourite BitTorrent site (most popular trackers are supported), search for a torrent, and then click the BitLet Bookmarklet. Direct BitLet download links will appear next to each download link, and clicking them will open the BitLet applet and automatically start your download. Granted, BitLet isn't really for regular BitTorrent use, as desktop clients like uTorrent are lightweight and much more feature-rich, but it's a very handy tool for those times you can't use or install your favourite client.
Download BitTorrent in Your Browser with the BitLet Bookmarklet
Trending Stories Right Now
How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free
KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink