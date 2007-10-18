Download BitTorrent in Your Browser with the BitLet Bookmarklet

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

bitlet.pngSeamlessly download BitTorrent files using previously mentioned browser-based BitTorrent client BitLet with the new BitLet Bookmarklet. After dragging the bookmarklet to your browser toolbar, just head to your favourite BitTorrent site (most popular trackers are supported), search for a torrent, and then click the BitLet Bookmarklet. Direct BitLet download links will appear next to each download link, and clicking them will open the BitLet applet and automatically start your download. Granted, BitLet isn't really for regular BitTorrent use, as desktop clients like uTorrent are lightweight and much more feature-rich, but it's a very handy tool for those times you can't use or install your favourite client.

BitLet Bookmarklet [BitLet via TorrentFreak]

