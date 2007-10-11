Have trouble remembering the difference between lay and lie? When to use affect versus effect? Would you say it's confusing? (Or should that be "its confusing?") Web site Confusing Words comes to the rescue with a list of commonly confused words complete with definitions and usage examples for each. What words confuse you? Got any good tricks for remembering their proper usage? Let us know in the comments. Ed: Thanks to our stalwart volunteer copy editor Dustin L. for writing this post for us and helping us unconfuse words every day. (Wait, is "unconfuse" a word?)
Double Check Confusing Words
