Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Do You Tag Your Files Offline?

tagging-offline.pngWith the popularity of sites like del.icio.us and YouTube, tagging has become (for better or sometimes worse) a standard feature of nearly every site on the internet, and virtually everyone has a pretty fair idea what tagging is and how to use tags online. But the latest operating systems from Apple and Microsoft also have tagging built into their filesystems, meaning that the same basic tagging ideas available online are also available for the files on your hard drive. It sounds like an excellent idea in theory, but it doesn't seem as though offline tagging is taking hold. So we're wondering: Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.

Whether you do or don't take advantage of file tagging, share your reasons why you do or why it's never caught on for you in the comments. If you're interested in integrating file tagging with the contents of your hard drive, check out our guides for tagging in Vista and tagging in OS X.

Comments

  • Jona Guest

    I put a big dependency on windows desktop search. Always seems to come up with the goods, and it means zero 'filing' work for me.

    0
  • FA11EN1 Guest

    I can't believe the rest of the world is only JUST finding out the wonders of meta data!! BeOS and its descendants (Zeta, Haiku) have had meta data at the filesystem -means no indexing- level since the inception of the BFS... get with the 90s people!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles