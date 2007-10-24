Do You Tag Your Files Offline?

With the popularity of sites like del.icio.us and YouTube, tagging has become (for better or sometimes worse) a standard feature of nearly every site on the internet, and virtually everyone has a pretty fair idea what tagging is and how to use tags online. But the latest operating systems from Apple and Microsoft also have tagging built into their filesystems, meaning that the same basic tagging ideas available online are also available for the files on your hard drive. It sounds like an excellent idea in theory, but it doesn't seem as though offline tagging is taking hold. So we're wondering: Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.

Whether you do or don't take advantage of file tagging, share your reasons why you do or why it's never caught on for you in the comments. If you're interested in integrating file tagging with the contents of your hard drive, check out our guides for tagging in Vista and tagging in OS X.