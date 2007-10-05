Via MAKE:Blog - The Times Online has a great writeup of a few science tricks you can use to amuse small science geeks who come to stay (or indeed older ones who are fans of the Ig Nobels. An extract from the fabulously titled Mick O'Hare book, How To Fossilise Your Hamster, the article looks at how to measure the speed of light with a bar of chocolate, why spaghetti always breaks in three places and how ants can survive being microwaved.

Do try this at home [The Times]