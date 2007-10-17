Do More from GNOME's Panel with Gimmie

Linux only: Keep your recent documents, frequent contacts and favourite file locations close at hand with Gimmie, a panel utility for GNOME-based Linux clients. Gimmie fits a lot of handy stuff into four buttons, including Pidgin integration, a Windows-like list of frequently used programs and quick network browsing, and promises more web and office document functionality in the future. The newest version runs on the release candidate for Ubuntu's Gutsy Gibbon (7.10), but Feisty Fawn (7.04) users can install it from the repositories by entering into terminal:

sudo apt-get install gimmie

Gimmie is a free download, Linux only.