DIY Halloween Costume Ideas

halloween-costume.pngCalling all crafty DIYers with just a naughty twist of scary! Next Wednesday is Halloween, and we want to spotlight your best DIY Halloween costumes so we can rip them off for our own party. Anything from cute to somewhat disturbing is fair game, as long as it's homemade. The more clever, easy and cool it is, the better. Impress us! Email your high res costume digital photo to [email protected] with the subject line DIY Halloween Costume. Ideally, your photo will be 600 pixels wide so we can admire the details of your handiwork, and you'll include information on how you made it, with a materials list and construction details. We'll publish the best submissions this weekend in preparation for the big day. Have fun and get to digging up those great costume pics!

