Display Your GCal Agenda in Firefox's Sidebar

You already know that you can load bookmarks in Firefox's sidebar, and that narrow webapps like iPhone-optimised services work well there. Reader Eli writes in with how he customises his Google Calendar agenda to load in his Firefox sidebar, with events from multiple calendars, as wide as he likes. Here's how to set up your Firefox sidebar-friendly agenda using GCal's embeddable calendar HTML.

This technique's a nice alternative to getting the daily GCal agenda bacn email. Thanks, Eli!