Disable and Remap Any Key with SharpKeys

Windows only: Sick of accidentally hitting the Caps Lock key when you never intentionally use it? You can disable the Caps Lock key entirely with a free Windows utility called SharpKeys. The How-To Geek explains that instead of having to edit the Windows registry yourself to disable and remap keys, SharpKeys does it for you with a convenient interface. You can even add key combinations that map to functions and applications, like Print or your default email client. SharpKeys is a free download for Windows XP and Vista.