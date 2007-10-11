Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Design Web Site Icons at Favicon.cc

faviconcc.jpg

Create an address bar/tab icon for your web site instantly with Favicon.cc, a web-based paint application and image converter that creates favicons. Draw your icon and preview the results in actual size while you work. Publish the finished image for personal use or licence it for reuse under Creative Commons. Favicon.cc's interface is sleek, fast, and extremely fun. Don't forget about previously mentioned Favicon from Pics where you can also import an image to favicon, but Favicon.cc offers the same functionality and more.

Favicon.cc

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles