Design Web Site Icons at Favicon.cc

Create an address bar/tab icon for your web site instantly with Favicon.cc, a web-based paint application and image converter that creates favicons. Draw your icon and preview the results in actual size while you work. Publish the finished image for personal use or licence it for reuse under Creative Commons. Favicon.cc's interface is sleek, fast, and extremely fun. Don't forget about previously mentioned Favicon from Pics where you can also import an image to favicon, but Favicon.cc offers the same functionality and more.