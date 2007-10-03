Defrag Individual Files with Defraggler

Windows only: Freeware file defragmentation utility Defraggler analyses your hard drive for fragmented files and can selectively defrag the ones you choose. The graphical interface is darn sweet: like the standard Windows Defragger, it shows you the different phases of fragment discovery as the drive is being analysed. Right now, the application may be buggy as it's in beta, but it successfully delivers single-fragment files out of files that are heavily fragmented. Defraggler is a freeware application, Windows only. Thanks, Steven!
