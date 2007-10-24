Define Anything with MetaGlossary

Look up words, phrases, idioms, and acronyms with MetaGlossary, a dictionary that harvests data from all over the internet to provide users with rich, detailed results for particular search terms. MetaGlossary provides information about everything from song titles and phrases used in pop culture to standard dictionary words. It's a decent alternative to Google's dictionary, though it couldn't find any results for some search terms that I tried. However, it was able to determine what "lifehacker" was, so it gets a thumbs-up.