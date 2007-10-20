Declutter Your Charging Station with a Gadget Basket

The Unclutterer weblog highlights a simple basket hack for creating a clean and attractive gadget charging station. In short: Find a good looking basket, drill a hole in the bottom, and thread your charging cables through the bottom. It's nothing terribly innovative, but it does look good—so think of it more as a bit of cable-decluttering inspiration for your weekend. For more inspiration, check out these other cord hiding and management solutions.
