The Brazen Careerist blog today takes a step beyond declaring email bankruptcy to declare GTD bankruptcy. Writer Penelope Trunk says a computer failure on an un-backed up computer - was the last straw for her.

"I was also adhering to the GTD holy grail of the empty inbox. But the empty in box, I confess, made me crazy. I found myself deleting emails in the name of that cause, and not because I had actually dealt with them. Also, I was filling in my Outlook calendar religiously, by moving emails directly into my schedule. But I was not looking at my calendar religiously. So I often missed meetings."

Post-computer crash, she didn't pick up where she'd left off:

"I think my situation was like inadvertently declaring GTD bankruptcy, and it was marvelous. I slept well. I opened up a gmail account, and I had an empty email box all the time - maybe because I also had no record of email addresses, so my outbound mail slowed down significantly."

I hate the idea of losing my documents, my contacts and my emails. I couldn't be as blase as she seems to be about her lost data. I can understand her being happy to leave GTD behind if it wasn't working for her though. I'm of the view that if a system doesn't work for you, you shouldn't force it. Unless it makes sense and solves the problems you need solved, why would you stick with it?

Forget email bankruptcy; try Getting Things Done bankruptcy [Brazen Careerist]