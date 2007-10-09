Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Deal of the day websites

Fans of 'deal of the day' websites like Woot! and Bits Du Jour may already know that we have our own Australian version, Zazz. If you aren't aware of these sites, they basically offer one item per day at a discounted price, usually with a limited amount of product available. It's great for impulse buying - which can be a good or a bad thing!

Along with Zazz, there's another Aussie site called Catch of the Day. Its offerings aren't necessarily tech related, but on the 28th of each month they have a Catchathon where they put 28 products up for sale.

Bits Du Jour specialises in software, and while they're in the US, their special today is iPod compatible text to voice reader Text2Go, which we mentioned a little while ago. Text2Go's creator Mark Gladding emailed me to let me know that visitors to Bits du Jour or the Text2Go site will get the software for $5 today.

I'm a newbie at the 'deal of the day' shopping caper, so if I've missed any websites, leave them in comments please. :)

Comments

  • neil @Neil

    I've bought from both Zazz and COTD and had good experiences. There is also http://www.1-day.com.au/ which sells three items a day.

    0
  • davewillison @DaveWillison

    I've bought some stuff from 1-day. They're a NZ based company. Good deals on random items :)

    http://www.1-day.com.au/

    0
  • Nigel Guest

    There is another one coming up as well
    http://www.snatchadeal.com.au

    0
  • Jack Guest

    Another good site is http://www.Lootpig.com

    0
  • Sudipta Guest

    The best shopping deals website in Australia is http://www.deals2save.com.au

    0
  • JoeA Guest

    DealSucker has recently extended their operations to Australian deal-a-day market http://au.DealSucker.com/

    0
  • MadKase Guest

    Another new site, http://www.dailysteals.com.au/. Just popped up a few days ago.

    0
  • Shane Guest

    Here's a great site with some wacky gifts and gadgets. They have a deal of the day every day starting at 7pm eastern time
    http://www.iwantthat.com.au

    0

