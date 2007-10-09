Fans of 'deal of the day' websites like Woot! and Bits Du Jour may already know that we have our own Australian version, Zazz. If you aren't aware of these sites, they basically offer one item per day at a discounted price, usually with a limited amount of product available. It's great for impulse buying - which can be a good or a bad thing!

Along with Zazz, there's another Aussie site called Catch of the Day. Its offerings aren't necessarily tech related, but on the 28th of each month they have a Catchathon where they put 28 products up for sale.

Bits Du Jour specialises in software, and while they're in the US, their special today is iPod compatible text to voice reader Text2Go, which we mentioned a little while ago. Text2Go's creator Mark Gladding emailed me to let me know that visitors to Bits du Jour or the Text2Go site will get the software for $5 today.

I'm a newbie at the 'deal of the day' shopping caper, so if I've missed any websites, leave them in comments please. :)