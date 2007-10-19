Customize Your Mac with TinkerTool

Mac OS X only: Freeware customisation utility TinkerTool tweaks hidden settings in all corners of your Mac, from modifying Finder and Dock features and effects to adjusting your system fonts. Similar to previously mentioned system tweaker Onyx, TinkerTool focuses more on visual tweaks in contrast to OnyX's maintenance-focused tweaks (making them nice companion tools). My favourite feature: the ability to reorganise the order my startup items run via a simple drag and drop. TinkerTool is freeware, Mac OS X only.
