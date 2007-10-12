Customise Windows XP with TweakUI

One of the best tools for fine-tuning Windows XP is the free TweakUI PowerToy utility from Microsoft. TweakUI digs deep into Windows' settings and can customise its behaviour in dozens of ways, from how many icons appear on the Alt-Tab dialog to Explorer context menu choices to what your program shortcuts look like. TweakUI's been around forever and we've mentioned it here and there throughout the years at Lifehacker, but it's high time we gave it the full walkthrough it deserves. After the jump, take a gander at 15 useful adjustments you can make to your XP system with TweakUI.

Download TweakUI here. (Sadly, TweakUI is only available for Windows XP, not Vista.)

What's your favourite use for TweakUI? Let us know in the comments.