Windows only: Get a customised Open and Save dialog box (with details, icons, or lists) with OpenWide, an application that does what Windows does not. You can already customise the views of your individual folders using Folder Options in the Explorer, but unfortunately, your saved view does not extend to dialog boxes. The application is extremely small (72KB) but many might find the default System Tray icon feature unnecessary. Fortunately, the tray icon can be disabled. For those who often save files and need detailed information quickly, this application comes in handy (though Windows itself should really support this without the need of an extra app). OpenWide is a Windows-only freeware application for personal use.
Customise the Open and Save Dialog with OpenWide
