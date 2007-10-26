Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Create Quick Appointments with Outlook 2007

to-do-bar-scheduling.pngOutlook users: Instantly turn your Outlook 2007 tasks into appointments by dragging and dropping tasks to your To-Do Bar calendar. Doing so creates a new appointment with most of the important information—including date—already filled out. You've been able to generate new appointments by dragging and dropping emails or tasks to the Outlook calendar for quite some time (an extremely handy shortcut if you weren't already aware of it), but the new To-Do Bar streamlines the process even more by allowing users to drag the appointment straight to a day. It's not much of a change from the norm, but we've never highlighted drag and drop appointment creation in Outlook, and for those of you hooked (or chained, as it may be) to Outlook, it's one of the program's most convenient features.

Quickly Create Appointments from Tasks with Outlook 2007's To-Do Bar [the How-To Geek]

