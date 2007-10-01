Create Outlook Task, Note, Contact and Appointment Shortcuts

Windows only: Reader Daniel tracks his to-do list using Microsoft Outlook's Tasks, but hates having to switch into Outlook to create a new one every time. Instead, he added a custom shortcut to his Quick Launch bar that automatically creates a new task that he can fill in and drag and drop files onto.The shorcut target is:
"C:\Program Files\Microsoft Office\Office12\OUTLOOK.EXE" /c ipm.task /a
(No line breaks.) Notice the /c ipm.task /a switches at the end of the path—there's a whole list of those that can automatically create new contacts, appointments and more with different options. Hit the link below to get a full list of Outlook's command line switches. Thanks, Daniel!
