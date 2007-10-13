Create Motivational Posters with Poster Forge

Windows only: Effortlessly create inspirational posters, movie posters, and wanted posters with Poster Forge, a freeware application for Windows that requires only a few inputs: an image, text, and border color. With a few simple clicks, create posters that you can print in large size for wall-hanging or publish to the internet. If you're looking for a push for your day and need a little inspiration, Poster Forge is a fast and easy way to create brilliant posters with just a few mouse clicks. Poster Forge is freeware for Windows only.