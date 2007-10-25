Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Create Custom Cookbooks with TasteBook

tastebook_screen.png

Want to gather grandma's treasured recipes into one tome but lack the DIY drive? Web site TasteBook, now open in public beta, lets users upload their own recipes, grab choice dishes from Epicurious.com and other sites and compile them into a professional-looking book. The drag-and-drop interface is a nice touch, but the site loses points for mandatory click-throughs for full recipes and lacking customisable chapter titles (the site's founder has said that last bit will change). A 100-recipe, spiral-bound book costs $35. Those wanting cheaper and more personalised alternatives can always break out a break-back binder or check out other organising ideas.

TasteBook [via TechCrunch]

Comments

  • Judy Walsh Guest

    I cant even connect to this site. Do they service Australia? i don't think so!!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles