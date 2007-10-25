Create Custom Cookbooks with TasteBook

Want to gather grandma's treasured recipes into one tome but lack the DIY drive? Web site TasteBook, now open in public beta, lets users upload their own recipes, grab choice dishes from Epicurious.com and other sites and compile them into a professional-looking book. The drag-and-drop interface is a nice touch, but the site loses points for mandatory click-throughs for full recipes and lacking customisable chapter titles (the site's founder has said that last bit will change). A 100-recipe, spiral-bound book costs $35. Those wanting cheaper and more personalised alternatives can always break out a break-back binder or check out other organising ideas.