Create a Gmail Database of Your Favorite Reader Items

Google Reader's built- in search feature has made Reader a million times better, but if you use Gmail as your personal nerve centre, wouldn't it be convenient if you could search your favorite reader items, text included, from the comfort of your Gmail account? Blogger Ruud Hein details how he uses Reader's Shared Items in conjunction with FeedBurner to create and deliver an email digest of each day's Shared Items to his Gmail inbox. At the end of the day, every important story Hein wants to bookmark is imported with full text into his Gmail account, and with a filter set up to separate his bookmark database, he has quick access to all of his daily "bookmarks" inside Gmail. Handy.

From Google Reader automatically into Gmail [Ruud Hein via Micro Persuasion]

