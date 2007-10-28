The Ririan Project has an intriguing writeup on how to improve your concentration—watch television. Here's how it works: put two television or media screens right next to each other, each one showing something different. Try to listen to them both at once, attentively as possible. Once you've got this mastered, work on focusing on only one screen and ignoring the other one; this part of the process will take a while to really do well. The idea behind this is to improve your concentration and focus ability—sounds a bit unorthodox, but it really does work. How have you improved your concentration? Please share in the comments.
Concentrate More Effectively By Watching Television
