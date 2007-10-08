Commute: Get Inside Info From Fellow Travelers

US-centric: Sure, you've signed up to get alerts from the transit companies themselves, but wouldn't you rather hear how the trains are running from someone already on board? The Clever Commute allows riders and those wondering which line to take to trade information and tips among themselves, or at least make the most of their time in gridlock. The service appears to be limited to New Jersey and NYC-area services at the moment.
