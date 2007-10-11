If your Google Talk contact list looks anything like the never-ending list in the video above, you probably haven't set Gmail and Gtalk not to automatically add people you communicate with using Gmail to your Friends list. Weblog Digital Inspiration explains how to tweak this setting and then clean up your already littered Gtalk contact list. You can either manually remove every contact you don't want by hand or go the Gtalk bankruptcy route by exporting all of your Gmail contacts, deleting every Gmail contact, and then re-importing them (details in the post). If your unwieldy contact list has made it impossible to find a contact you actually want to chat with, Digital Inspiration's bankruptcy method could be the ticket.
Clean Up Your Contacts by Declaring Google Talk Bankruptcy
Trending Stories Right Now
How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free
KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink