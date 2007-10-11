Clean Up Your Contacts by Declaring Google Talk Bankruptcy

If your Google Talk contact list looks anything like the never-ending list in the video above, you probably haven't set Gmail and Gtalk not to automatically add people you communicate with using Gmail to your Friends list. Weblog Digital Inspiration explains how to tweak this setting and then clean up your already littered Gtalk contact list. You can either manually remove every contact you don't want by hand or go the Gtalk bankruptcy route by exporting all of your Gmail contacts, deleting every Gmail contact, and then re-importing them (details in the post). If your unwieldy contact list has made it impossible to find a contact you actually want to chat with, Digital Inspiration's bankruptcy method could be the ticket.