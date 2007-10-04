Check Your Productivity with Personal Unit Tests

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

A computer programmer who's out to re-program himself has written a set of "personal unit tests" he "runs" every morning to check himself. Coders out there know that unit tests are small programs that run on a daily basis to make sure your software is doing everything it should. These personal unit tests include:

Exercise (health) - Pass iff I got at least 20 minutes of any kind of exercise yesterday.

Empty inbox (mind) - Pass iff, at some point over the course of yesterday, my email inbox was empty.

Those "iff"'s aren't typo's, either—they're programmer shorthand for "if and only if." What would your personal unit tests look like? Tell us in the comments.

Personal unit tests [via Internet Duct Tape]

