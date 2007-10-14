Check In With Clients To Avoid Problems

You can avoid many possible miscommunication issues with the people you work with simply by checking in frequently. Productivity blog Bootstrapper has more:

Whether it's a simple e-mail once a week or a quick phone call every few days, constantly checking in with your clients will actually save you time over the long run. Handling little tasks as they come up means that you won't have to deal with huge problem later on because you weren't attentive enough.

It's that old "ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure" principle. Have you seen this work in your own dealings with clients and/or colleagues? Let's hear how it worked out in the comments.