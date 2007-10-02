Carry a Long Rope on Your Back

If you've ever had to carry a long rope—perhaps for rappelling or mountain climbing—for a lengthy period of time, you might get sick of shifting the rope from one arm to the other. Instead, the "butterfly coil" method may prove useful. You'll end up with a rope backpack, which should be much more comfortable. Of course, if you already have a backpack, you may not find an immediate use for this trick, but the tip comes in handy during times when you can't carry around the extra gear.